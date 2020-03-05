UK Gov't Dubs Coronavirus 'Notable' For Insurance Claims

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 2:51 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government has said it will declare the new coronavirus a “notable disease” so businesses can claim for losses in England from insurance firms. The formal classification is required by many insurance firms and will help companies seek compensation through their policies in the event of any losses they make as a result of the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Health said Wednesday. The declaration places a legal responsibility on medical professionals to tell health officials of suspected cases immediately. Elsewhere in the U.K., the Scottish and Northern Ireland governments formally declared that the new coronavirus was "notifiable" last...

