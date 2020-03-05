Barclays Traders Jailed For Rigging Euribor Must Pay £1.2M

Law360, London (March 5, 2020, 3:48 PM GMT) -- Two former Barclays PLC traders convicted of rigging a European interest rate benchmark at the height of the financial crisis must pay more than £1.2 million ($1.55 million) in confiscation orders and costs, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said Thursday. At a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Michael Gledhill ordered Carlo Palombo, a Barclays swaps trader in London, to pay prosecution costs of £725,000. Colin Bermingham, a senior trader on Barclays’ cash desk, was ordered to pay £300,000 within 24 months. Palombo was also ordered to pay a confiscation order of £182,000 within three months or face a 30-month...

