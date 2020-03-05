Hemp Extractor Churned Out Illegal CBD Oil, Farm Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 2:44 PM EST) -- A Colorado farm said a mobile CBD extraction company wasted a substantial portion of its 200-acre hemp crop by churning out oil with illegal THC concentrations and secretly sending it across state lines, according to a complaint in Colorado federal court. CBD970 said Wednesday that Robert Hellman and his company, Labyrinth Holdings Inc., promised a sophisticated extraction process that could net the farm roughly $30 million in revenue from its crop. Instead, Labyrinth allegedly produced nearly 650 pounds of illegal extract oil and secretly ferreted it to another company. Labyrinth and Hellman allegedly knew their extraction process caused cannabinoid molecules to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS