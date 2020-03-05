Enviro Wants Mine Held Liable For Colo. Pollution Discharges

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- An environmental group on Wednesday asked a Colorado federal court to declare that the operators of a gold mine are liable under the Clean Water Act for pollution that allegedly runs from the mine operators' property through a pair of culverts and into a nearby river. The South Park Coalition Inc. and nearby residents accused High Mountain Mining Co. LLC of polluting part of the South Platte River from their Alma Placer mine property, which is located nearby. They told the court that resolving the issue of the mine owner’s liability for allegedly unpermitted discharges could speed up the case. “Without such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS