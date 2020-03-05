Fed. Circ. Doubts Illegality Of USPTO's 2010 Patent Term Rule

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel didn't appear to buy an argument from pharmaceutical company Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. Thursday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's 2010 interim procedures for patent term adjustment were capricious, making them unlawful. During a 20-minute hearing in Washington, D.C., Nippon Shinyaku attorney Anthony F. Lo Cicero of Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein LLP told the panel that the UPSTO's interim procedures arbitrarily barred certain patentees from getting their patent terms adjusted in light of the Federal Circuit's 2010 decision in Wyeth v. Kappos, which found the agency was undercalculating adjustments in certain cases. The crux of Nippon's appeal,...

