Bush Appointee Thomas Griffith Retiring From DC Circ. In Fall

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 11:33 AM EST) -- George W. Bush appointee D.C. Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith will retire after 15 years on the powerful U.S. appeals court in September, handing President Donald Trump his third nomination to a court that often has the final word in legal challenges to administration policies. Judge Griffith has sat on the D.C. Circuit since 2005. Before taking the bench, he was a litigation partner at Wiley Rein & Fielding and served a stint as Senate Legal Counsel assisting on, among other things, the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Judge Griffith's retirement, which was listed on the federal judiciary's website Thursday, will give...

