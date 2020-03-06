Ireland Fines Ulster Bank €4.6M For Mortgage Rule Failings

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 4:34 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has hit RBS subsidiary Ulster Bank with a €4.6 million ($5.1 million) fine for failing to properly compile regulatory returns that it had to submit to the regulator under post-crisis rules aimed at tackling mortgage arrears. Ulster Bank (Ireland) DAC, which is part of the Royal Bank of Scotland group, admitted that it breached the country’s Mortgage Arrears Resolution Targets framework between 2013 and 2015. The Irish lender fell short of governance standards when compiling and submitting regulatory returns during the period, the central bank said on Thursday. The Irish regulator said it has reprimanded Ulster...

