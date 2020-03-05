Stop Asking Bar Applicants About Mental Illness

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- As a society, we get so used to things that we don’t stop to ask, “Why is it that way?” Such is the issue with asking bar applicants if they suffer from mental illness. They are not being asked if their mental illness has resulted in any misconduct or other concern, just if they suffer from a mental illness. Last week, New York became the 11th state to end the practice of asking applicants simply whether they suffer from a mental illness. The announcement was made by New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. “After study, the question has been found to...

