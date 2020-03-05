DOL Finalizes Rule Forcing Unions To Detail Trusts' Financials

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor finalized a rule Thursday that will make unions disclose how certain trusts they control spend and invest their funds, which the agency said will expose corruption and make unions more accountable to their members. The final rule on "Labor Organization Annual Financial Reports For Trusts In Which A Labor Organization Is Interested" makes unions file annual reports known as Form T-1, which discloses "assets, liabilities, receipts and disbursements" of training and strike funds and other trusts whose board members they appoint or whose funds they mostly contribute. The rule will be published in the Federal Register...

