CORRECTED: Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP are legal lions this week for helping PBS score a win in a #MeToo movement case, while the Center for Class Action Fairness ended up among the legal lambs after failing to upend a settlement over Facebook's data collection practices. Legal Lions Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP were victorious Wednesday when a Washington, D.C., jury found that PBS cut ties with talk show host Tavis Smiley because he had improper sexual relationships with subordinates and not because he's black. The jury ruled in PBS' favor on all counts following a...

