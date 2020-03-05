Judge Calls For Hearing In Challenge To FTC's Authority

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Arizona federal judge overseeing Axon Enterprise Inc.'s constitutional challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's process and structure has called for a hearing to discuss whether the court has jurisdiction over the claims. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza issued an order Wednesday granting Axon’s request for expedited treatment of its bid to halt an in-house proceeding at the FTC, where the commission is looking to unwind the company’s purchase of a body camera supplier. The order said that the court had already effectively fast-tracked the motion and that review of the briefs and relevant case law were well underway....

