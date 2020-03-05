Fed. Prohibition Trumps State Med. Marijuana Law, Utility Says

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority argued in Pennsylvania state court Thursday that it fired a customer service representative who failed a drug test — despite him having a state medical marijuana card — because its hands were tied by federal law that makes marijuana illegal. James P. Thomas of Clark Hill PLC, who represents the PWSA, said the utility had to fire Terrence Suber because the state law permitting the use of medical marijuana products was overridden by the federal Controlled Substances Act, and the PWSA would be complicit in Suber's violation of federal law if it waived its drug-free...

