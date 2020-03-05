Onex Holds $556M Secondary Sale Of SIG Combibloc Shares

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Canadian private equity firm Onex said Thursday it further decreased its stake in Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc in a $556 million secondary sale. Toronto-based Onex Corp. and its affiliated funds sold roughly 37.5 million shares at 14.20 Swiss francs ($15) apiece for a total of about $556 million in proceeds, the announcement said. The sale is Onex’s latest move to whittle down its stake in Switzerland-based SIG, a former portfolio company that has since gone public. SIG markets carton packaging products and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and the Americas, according to its website. SIG...

