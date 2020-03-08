Broken Promise: Visa Program Leaves Crime Victims In Limbo

By RJ Vogt |

Maria, shown here during a February interview, is an undocumented crime victim who helped law enforcement arrest her abuser. (Annie Pancak | Law360)

For more than a decade, Maria’s life partner verbally and physically abused her. As an undocumented immigrant, she knew calling the cops could lead to her own deportation, so she endured his attacks rather than risk being sent back to Mexico.

But after her abuser turned on her children, Maria decided to face her fears and report him to the police. Her testimony helped lead to an arrest, and in the process, she became eligible for a special visa she never knew existed: the “U visa.”Created by Congress in 2000 to encourage undocumented victims of crime to come forward, the U visa provides four years of legal immigration status and a path to a green card to those who cooperate with authorities. It can also extend to encompass some family members and children.With pro bono help,Maria applied for the program in August 2015 and settled in to wait for a response. But as days stretched into weeks, she remained in the dark. Weeks turned into months that became years without any government protections being issued. All the while, Maria knew U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, or ICE, could come busting through the front door on a tip from her old abuser.“My family would say to me, ‘What happened with your application?’” she remembered. “I told them, ‘I don’t know.’”Maria, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, wasn’t alone. Though law enforcement and victims’ advocates alike have praised U visas for helping police fight crime, the government caps annual grants at 10,000 — a fraction of the 33,850 petitions received, on average, during each of the past four years.

In a video interview with Law360, Maria said, “It is very difficult not to have papers. I always worked in cleaning. I would go to look for a job and they would say, ‘Do you have papers? You cannot work.’” (Annie Pancak | Law360)

Maria waited four years for protection from deportation. At current processing rates, she could wait more than a decade longer for the actual visa. (Annie Pancak | Law360)