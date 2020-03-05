OPEC Pulls Back As Coronavirus Fears Deepen Oil Malaise

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday proposed steep production cuts in response to sliding demand, and global oil prices continued their 2020 slide as coronavirus concerns weigh down an already-sluggish oil and gas industry. OPEC's member countries late Thursday proposed to slash their production by 1.5 million barrels of oil per day through the end of 2020, citing forecasts that global oil demand growth for the year will plunge by over 50% in part due to the spread of COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. Earlier in the day, OPEC had proposed that the production cuts only last...

