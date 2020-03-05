Noncompete Can't Kill Radiology Salesman's Jump To Startup

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Thursday refused a radiology provider's request to block a former employee from continuing his work with a startup, saying the company fell short of showing that the worker likely flouted a noncompete agreement. U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz rejected a request by Virtual Radiologic Corp. for a preliminary injunction blocking former sales team member Michael Rabern from working for any company in the teleradiology industry, including a startup he recently joined, for one year. The injunction sought by Virtual Radiologic, or vRad, also sought to prohibit Rabern from using the company's confidential information or soliciting...

