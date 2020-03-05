6th Circ. Upholds 'Good Faith' Defense In Union Fee Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday upheld the good-faith defense for private entities accused of violating people's civil rights with a state's help, rejecting an Ohio state worker's bid for a refund of "agency" fees he paid the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association before the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed them. The panel expanded on a late February ruling by another panel that unions don't have to refund fees under Section 1983 if they charged them under then-valid state law, saying plaintiff Nathaniel Ogle's argument that the law lacks a good-faith defense clashes with well-established precedent. "Ogle's objection runs up against the reality that...

