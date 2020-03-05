Jenner & Block Names Washington DOJ Vet As New Chair

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Jenner & Block LLP has appointed a Washington, D.C.-based litigator as the firm's new chair, marking the third major leadership change at the Chicago firm in the past 14 months. Jenner & Block announced Thursday that Thomas Perrelli, who founded and co-chairs the law firm's government controversies and public policy litigation practice, is taking over the chair role immediately. Meanwhile, now former chair Craig Martin continues as a partner and a member of the firm's policy committee. "The chair role is one that is not in our partnership agreement, it's really more of an honorary title," Perrelli said. "The firm asked...

