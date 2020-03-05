Virginia Becomes 4th State To Ban Hair Discrimination

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed a bill protecting students and workers from being discriminated against for how they wear their hair, making Virginia the fourth state to clarify that bias based on a person's hairstyle or texture is a form of racial discrimination. S.B. 50 amends the Virginia Human Rights Act to specify that discrimination “because of race" or "on the basis of race" in the state’s legal code encompasses bias that stems from “traits historically associated with race, including hair texture, hair type and protective hairstyles.” Northam gave the bill his blessing on Wednesday after it was sent to...

