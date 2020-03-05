Law Firm GCs Must Be Wary As Firms Vie For Cannabis Work

Law360, Chicago (March 5, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal or recreational use, law firms may be eager to participate in the burgeoning industry, but general counsel must be aware of the potential landmines that lay ahead, speakers at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP's Legal Malpractice and Risk Management Conference said Thursday in Chicago. With a patchwork of state laws and ethical opinions to navigate and the conflicting federal law, attorneys seeking to operate in this space need to proceed with caution, said James J. Grogan, former chief counsel of the Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois. "You do your...

