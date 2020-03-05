John Marshall Law School Defeats Man's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge handed the John Marshall Law School victory in a sex discrimination suit Thursday, ruling there is no evidence the Chicago school fired its head of alumni relations because he is a man. Plaintiff John Bergholz hasn’t presented any evidence proving the law school treated any similarly situated female more favorably it treated him or that he even met the school’s legitimate work expectations, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said. The judge granted John Marshall summary judgment over Bergholz’s sex bias claims, saying the ex-employee also failed to prove that his April 2017 termination was based on pretext...

