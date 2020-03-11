New Pipelines Are Needed To Close Law School Diversity Gap

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- There is a thread of economic theory that posits that resources are expended most efficiently when they bring about a favorable outcome that would not have otherwise occurred. This view is rooted in notions of impact — the difference between what happened as a result of the expended resource and what would have happened otherwise. Programs designed to increase diversity in higher education, commonly called pipeline programs, are designed to be impactful. The premise is that investing resources in participants will increase their chances of successfully navigating competitive admission processes and educational environments. There is an emerging type of legal education...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS