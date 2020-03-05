Del. Justices To Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen Doc Fight

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court agreed Thursday to weigh in on a trial court decision that ordered AmerisourceBergen to provide stockholders with records on its compliance with opioid drug distribution controls because of the decision's far-reaching impact on the First State's law dealing with investor demands for records. A three-justice panel ruled that Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's Jan. 13 decision, which had swept aside AmerisourceBergen Corporation's claims that the records demand by investors representing two worker benefit funds was too broad and lacked a "proper purpose," needs to be reviewed because of its impact on Delaware law. In his decision, Vice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS