Senate Dems Probing Federalist Society Role In Judicial Picks

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- Five Senate Democrats sent letters demanding details on the role Leonard Leo, a former executive with the conservative Federalist Society, played in advising the Trump administration about judicial nominations and whether his work violated federal ethics laws or regulations. The group on Thursday said it is investigating whether the outside adviser performed work limited by statute to government employees during his leave of absence from the Federalist Society. The senators questioned whether Leo was deemed or should have been deemed a federal employee. His status as a federal employee would raise the possibility that Leo violated financial disclosure and records retention...

