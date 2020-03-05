Schumer Rues High Court Remarks, Blames Brooklyn Roots

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday walked back controversial comments he lobbed at Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch amid a major abortion case before the high court, saying his words had been misinterpreted. In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer, D-N.Y., said his passion about abortion rights had gotten the better of him when he suggested on Wednesday that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would "pay the price" for "awful decisions" on abortion rights. "I should not have used the words I used yesterday," Schumer said, quipping "I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS