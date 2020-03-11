Patent Demand Lessons For Cannabis Cos. From Big Tech

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- With cannabis patenting at an all-time high, those in the cannabis industry are poised to encounter a threat that is all too familiar to those in big tech: patent demands. Indeed, the reward for attaining success in the marketplace is often a letter from a patent holder demanding a payout on threat of suit. The patent demand landscape is complex, involving large as well as small enforcement entities and patents that are strong as well as patents that are weak. As the cannabis business landscape matures and becomes national in scope, those who are successful are likely to encounter patent demands....

