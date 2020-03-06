SFO Faces Higher Hurdle For Corporate Cases After Barclays

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 6:01 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office’s failed attempt to prosecute Barclays PLC and four former executives over the bank's financial crisis-era fundraising with Qatar has potentially set a precedent that will make the anti-fraud agency’s difficult task of prosecuting corporate crime allegations under English law even harder. Details of two 2018 rulings that scrubbed fraud charges against the bank were released in late February when three of its senior officials were found not guilty over similar offenses at the end of a prosecution that had already seen its former chief executive acquitted eight months earlier. The defeat raises serious questions about the SFO’s...

