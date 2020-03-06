FCA Calls For Public Cos. To Disclose Climate Risks

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 6:26 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority published proposals Friday to force big companies listed on the London Stock Exchange to report the risks to their businesses from carbon emissions and rising temperatures. The financial watchdog said it wants all commercial companies with a premium listing on the stock market to either make climate-related disclosures in line with the standards of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures or explain why they have not. “The FCA recognizes that standards for disclosure and companies' understanding of the financial impacts of climate change are evolving,” the regulator said in a statement. “For this reason, where companies...

