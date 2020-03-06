Virgin Media Cops To Exposing Customer Data For 10 Mos.

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 2:34 PM GMT) -- Telecommunications company Virgin Media Ltd. has reported itself to the U.K.’s data watchdog after discovering that the personal information of 900,000 customers had been left exposed for 10 months. The company, which supplies broadband throughout the U.K., said Thursday it had discovered that one of its databases had not been configured properly, meaning personal details were accessible online to third parties. The database, which was for marketing purposes, contained phone numbers and home and email addresses, the company said. It did not include passwords or financial details. Lutz Schüler, Virgin Media's chief executive, said an internal investigation had revealed that the...

