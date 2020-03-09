Europol Operation Seizes €7.9M In Counterfeit Drugs

Law360, London (March 9, 2020, 9:40 PM GMT) -- European police have seized €7.9 million ($9 million) worth of illegal and knockoff medications in a massive roundup against gangs stealing and counterfeiting life-saving treatments from hospitals. Authorities from 11 European countries have arrested some 165 people suspected of having ties to organized crime syndicates trafficking medications and reselling them online, Europol announced Friday. Police also seized €1.5 million in assets as they "dismantled" a dozen suspected organized criminal organizations, Europol said. Law enforcement from the U.K. to Finland took part in the bust, seizing nearly 36 million pieces of medicine, including anti-cancer drugs, antihistamines, painkillers, antivirals and doping substances. Authorities say medication trafficking...

