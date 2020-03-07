Insurers To Pay £360M For UK Storm Claims

Law360, London (March 7, 2020, 12:04 AM GMT) -- U.K. insurers have paid out more than £360 million ($461 million) in claims following Storms Ciara and Dennis last month, the Association of British Insurers said Saturday. The trade body said 82,000 claims had been received for flood and wind damage following the named storms, which struck the U.K. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 17. Storm Dennis is believed to have caused some of the the U.K.'s worst-ever winter flooding, particularly across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, where rain fell on ground already saturated from Storm Ciara the week before. “With some properties still under water, making emergency payments and arranging...

