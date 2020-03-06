Fed. Circ. Weighs Undoing $268M Verdict Against Cochlear

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- Cochlear Ltd. urged a Federal Circuit panel Friday to scrap a $268 million enhanced damages award against it because one of two Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research hearing aid patents it was found to have willfully infringed was invalidated. A few minutes into a 35-minute hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman suggested it might be too late for Cochlear to ask the court to undo the damages award since the district court had adopted Cochlear's version of the jury verdict form, which didn't distinguish between the patents for the purposes of calculating damages. "And now essentially...

