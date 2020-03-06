Polsinelli Snags Foley Hoag Venture Capital Attys In Boston

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Two partners at Foley Hoag LLP in Boston recently packed up their business counsel practice and took a handful of associates to a new perch across town at Polsinelli PC as the firm looks to grow its presence in Massachusetts. Matthew S. Eckert, who worked with Prithvi Tanwar at Foley Hoag for more than a decade, said the “practice philosophy” at Polsinelli — “practical, client-focused and responsive” — drew the two of them to the firm. “It’s been better than advertised, frankly,” he said. Three Foley associates joined Eckert and Tanwar in their move to Polsinelli in January, the firm announced Friday:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS