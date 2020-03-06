Xmas Tree Co. Seeks To Avoid Depos In HK, Citing COVID-19

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, a company tangled in a patent dispute over artificial Christmas trees is fighting an order to hold depositions in Hong Kong, saying it's unfair to make its attorneys "choose between risking [their] health" and proper representation. Taiwan-based Willis Electric Co. Ltd., which is duking it out with Hong Kong rival Polygroup Trading Ltd. over each other's artificial Christmas tree patents, told a Minnesota federal court on Thursday that it shouldn't be forced to depose Polygroup's employees in Hong Kong. In denying Willis' request to hold depositions in Minnesota, U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Menendez in February abused her...

