Virginia Moves To Phase Out CO2 From Power Plants By 2045

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- Virginia lawmakers on Friday passed landmark clean energy legislation for the state, mandating utilities phase out carbon-emitting power plants by 2045 and expanding opportunities for the growth of renewable energy sources. The Virginia Clean Economy Act now heads to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's desk, who has not publicly said whether or not he'll sign it. The bill was a priority for newly powerful state Democrats and progressive forces who want to begin to catch up with states like California that have led the way toward cleaner energy systems, and presents a challenge to the state's dominant energy providers, Dominion Energy Virginia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS