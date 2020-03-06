Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Save Of Dartmouth Patent Claim

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A claim in a Dartmouth College patent related to vitamin supplements is valid, the Federal Circuit said Friday, affirming a finding from the Patent Trial and Review Board, which had not wanted to consider a challenge to the claim in the first place. In an unpublished, unanimous one-line order, the panel rejected Elysium Health Inc.’s challenge to the second claim of U.S. Patent No. 8,383,086, which relates to pharmaceutical compositions of nicotinamide riboside, a form of vitamin B3 also known as niacin. In January 2019, the PTAB’s inter partes review found that four of the five claims in that patent that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS