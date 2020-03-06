China Eases Venture Capital Exits As Virus Batters Economy

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- China's securities regulator said Friday it has loosened its policies for private investors looking to exit their investments in startup companies, saying the changes should help promote reinvestment and stimulate the economy in the face of the new coronavirus. The changes are geared toward improving exit options for venture capital funds and private equity investors that make long-term investments in technology startups, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. Freeing up investor funds could also help boost China's economy as the country battles the COVID-19 outbreak, the announcement said. Venture capital and private equity funds can "provid[e] assistance in the prevention and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS