Fed. Circ. Affirms Hormel's Win In Bacon Patent Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a Delaware federal judge’s ruling that a patent covering a method of making precooked bacon is invalid as indefinite.

U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly declared HIP Inc.’s patent invalid in June, handing summary judgment to accused infringer Hormel Foods Corp. The Federal Circuit panel affirmed that ruling in a one-line order.

When invalidating the patent, Judge Connolly had said HIP failed to define what makes precooked bacon "[resemble] a pan-fried bacon product," as the patent requires.

The patent specifies that the microwavable bacon has a “significantly different texture, mouth feel, bite, appearance, and color...

