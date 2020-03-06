How COVID-19 Is Upending Law Firms' Everyday Rainmaking

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- In the past few weeks, BigLaw has jumped to respond to the spread of the coronavirus. Firms have created new task forces to deal with clients' coronavirus-specific issues. Partner retreats have been canceled. Lawyers have had to cope with travel restrictions, investigation slowdowns and courtroom interruptions. Another area being hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is business development, although its impact on the pipeline of work may not immediately be apparent, experts said. “The real impact is on travel for business development, and that will not be felt for several months,” said legal industry consultant Edwin Reeser....

