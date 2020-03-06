Washington Law Student In Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- A first-year University of Washington School of Law student with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the new coronavirus, has self-quarantined themselves based on the advice of their doctor, the university confirmed Friday. The law school notified students via email about the situation and said that the student in question did not warrant testing under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but was advised to self-quarantine by their health care team and will stay out of public for 14 days. The news comes at the same time that the University of Washington has decided to hold all classes remotely, beginning March 9,...

