Historic Cannabis Patent Fight Narrowed To $4K In Royalties

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- The CBD companies at the heart of the country's first infringement suit involving a cannabis patent told a Colorado federal judge Thursday their dispute could come down to about $4,000 in royalties — but neither side is backing down. United Cannabis Corp. and Pure Hemp Collective have agreed that the suit will focus on the validity and enforceability of United Cannabis' U.S. Patent No. 9,730,911, according to a stipulation between the companies. If the patent is found to be valid and enforceable, Pure Hemp will concede that it has infringed 10 of its claims, according to the filing. An 11th claim...

