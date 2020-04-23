IRS Proposes Grouping Of Nonprofits' Taxable Biz Income

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:18 AM EDT) -- The IRS on Thursday proposed allowing nonprofits to group losses and profits from related business activities to make it easier for them to comply with a change under the 2017 tax law that mandates separately calculated taxable income streams. The IRS building in Washington, D.C. (AP) The Internal Revenue Service's proposed rules provide some relief to nonprofits to comply with a change made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that required those with more than one taxable side operation — such as a museum that runs a catering business and provides valet parking — to separately calculate its unrelated business...

