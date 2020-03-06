ITC Finds Increasing Solar Cell Imports Could Benefit US

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has found that increasing the number of solar cell imports that can enter the U.S. before the products are hit with a global tariff could benefit domestic solar panel makers. The ITC said in a report released Friday that allowing more duty-free solar cell imports could help U.S. solar panel manufacturers that rely on the imports to expand without hurting the companies' profitability. In the next two years, U.S. solar panel manufacturers will have to import more crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells to ramp up their production of solar panels in response to increased demand for alternative...

