No Plan To Stop Releasing Guidance FAQs, Top IRS Atty Says

Law360, Washington (March 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Despite recent criticism of the IRS’ issuance of guidance on virtual currencies in the form of frequently asked questions, the agency still plans to use FAQs as a way to communicate with stakeholders, the IRS chief counsel said Friday. Although the IRS’ FAQs are not the perfect instrument for issuing guidance, they do help answer general questions and the agency will continue issuing them, IRS Chief Counsel Michael Desmond said at a conference hosted by the Federal Bar Association in Washington, D.C. “I don’t think I see them as the ideal way to be delivering guidance, but they do serve a very...

