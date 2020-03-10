Virus' Spread Has Courts Bracing For Quarantine Fights

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- When Judge Eric Moyé was first elected to the 14th Judicial District Court of Texas in 2008, he never dreamed he'd end up becoming a specially designated quarantine judge. "Oh god, no. I thought, like most of my colleagues, 'There's important work to be done. The administration of justice is what we need to take care of,'" he told Law360. "I had no idea that there had been this set of protocols for catastrophic emergency situations. It's not the kind of thing that the typical lawyer thinks about when seeking to ascend to the bench." That changed last week, when Texas...

