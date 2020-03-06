Chancery Eyes Remote Hearings To Stem Coronavirus Risk

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Acknowledging concerns about the new coronavirus in one of the nation’s busiest corporate and commercial litigation forums, Delaware’s Chancery Court said Friday it would promptly consider requests for remote teleconference hearings and called for advance disclosures of potential courtroom exposure risks. In a standing order on “COVID-19 Precautionary Measures” posted on the court’s webpage, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard cited a string of reports on the serious public health threat posed by the virus as well as national and international travel advisories aimed at controlling the spread of illnesses. The order noted that the Chancery Court regularly conducts trials and hearings involving...

