6th Circ. Shreds Ex-Ascena Worker's Disability Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit picked apart a worker's bid to revive his disability bias suit against Ann Taylor owner Ascena Retail Group on Friday, saying his contradictory arguments and half-cocked claims amounted to "carte blanche litigation." A panel affirmed Ascena's summary judgment win on ex-database manager Kassi Tchankpa's claims the company unfairly refused to let him telework following a disabling shoulder injury and forced him out, saying he botched the Americans with Disabilities Act's accommodations process before quitting when things didn't go his way. "Normal workplace bumps and bruises, such as negative reviews, strict policies, and heated arguments, do not make employers...

