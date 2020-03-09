Suncor To Pay $9M For Colo. Refinery Emissions Violations

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Suncor Energy Inc. agreed to cough up $9 million to Colorado, a settlement the state says is the largest in its history for air violations from a single refinery. Under the agreement reached Friday, there will be an investigation into the underlying cause of the ongoing problems at Suncor's Commerce City, Colorado, refinery and Suncor will pay up to $5 million to fix them. It's also paying $1.4 million in state and federal fines and spending millions on a community environmental project. The refinery at issue produces nearly 100,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel and certain types of asphalt, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS