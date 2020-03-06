Miami Heat Say 'Toxic' Ex-Atty Littered Court With FMLA Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Miami Heat called its former associate general counsel a "disruptive, toxic, and substandard employee," defended its decision to fire her and asked a Florida federal judge on Friday to toss or send into arbitration her suit alleging she was fired for taking family leave. As one of the NBA team's former top attorneys, Vered Yakovee knew full well she signed an arbitration agreement requiring her to resolve any Family Medical Leave Act disputes outside of court, team owner The Heat Group said in its motion to dismiss the case or compel arbitration. By filing the suit, Yakovee exposed her intent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS