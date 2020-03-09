United Opens New Front In Celgene Monopoly Fight

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Celgene Corp. has been slapped with a lawsuit from health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare Services Inc. over claims that the company stopped generic competitors from selling equivalents to Celgene’s brand-name cancer drugs, Thalomid and Revlimid. The challenge, filed Friday in Minnesota federal court, alleges Celgene orchestrated a scheme to monopolize the market for the drugs, racking up tens of billions of dollars in sales. The lawsuit mirrors claims brought by cities, pension funds and others in New Jersey federal court against the company. The suit argues that Celgene interfered with competitors' efforts to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for generic...

